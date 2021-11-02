James (Jim) Sheridan Souder, 75, of Somerset Center, Mich., passed away on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, after a battle with ALS. He was born on April 3, 1946, in Columbus, Ohio to Carl L. and Ila M. (Johnston) Souder. He lived his early life on a farm in Ohio and graduated from New Albany High School in 1964. He then lived in the Somerset Center area since 1985. He married Edna Kay Conrad on September 18, 1971, in Columbus, Ohio, and she survives. Jim was a veteran of the Vietnam War, serving in the United States Army. Jim was a member of the St. James Lutheran Church, and the Inter-Lakes Lions Club. He was a dedicated volunteer to many organizations including, the Red Cross Disaster Relief, Help’s International, and McCourtie Park.

Funky socks, The Ohio State University, tractor videos, being a twin and sharing a story with family and friends were all things that brought a smile to his face.

Jim is survived by his wife, Edna; three daughters, Molly Souder of Ypsilanti, Mich., Joy Souder (Brendan Sherry) of Alto, Mich., Kate Souder of Lansing, Mich.; two grandchildren, Seth and Louise Sherry; one brother, John (Connie) Souder of North Port, Fla.; one sister, Ruth (George) Wolfe of Sebastian, Fla., and a sister-in-law Sharon Souder of Westerville, Ohio. As well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, great-nieces and nephews. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Paul Souder and nephew, Scott Souder.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 6, 2021, at St. James Lutheran Church, 4425 S. Jackson Road, Jackson, Mich., 49201, with Pastor Martha Porter-Reid officiating, masks required. Family and friends are invited to his house following the service for a reception. Burial of his ashes will take place at 11:30 a.m. Monday, November 8, 2021, at Fort Custer National Cemetery, Augusta, Mich. Memorial contributions are suggested to ALS.org, Red Cross Disaster Relief, St. James Lutheran Church or McCourtie Park, Somerset Center, Mich. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison, Mich.

