Alfred Monroe Moore, 92, of Brooklyn, was born on January 29, 1929, near Neelyville, Mo. He passed from this life on Sunday morning, October 31, 2021, in the comfort of his own home where family and friends were able to visit.

Alfred was preceded in death by his parents, Archie and Cora Moore; his brothers, Francis and Winferd; his sisters, Martha and Mildred; and his eldest son, Roger Moore.

He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Anne (Robertson) Moore; children, David (Judy) Moore of Brooklyn, Kathy (Carlton) Sheley of Jackson, Richard (Debbie) Moore of Midland, Karen (Jay) Cole of Columbus, Ind., Todd (Sheryl) Moore of Brooklyn, and Michael Moore of Brooklyn. Additionally, he is survived by a sister in Texas, Opal McLeroy.

Al loved his family, the 21 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren and the one great-great-grandchild. It was indeed a joyful time when the family would gather at the holiday celebrations at grandpa and grandma’s house.

Alfred Moore was well known for the training of hunting hounds and for his bear, “Amos.” From his childhood in S.E. Missouri until his final years he loved the sound of the hunting dogs trailing a coon, a bear, a bobcat, or any other worthy game. He enjoyed the outdoor life and the good times at the northern Michigan “Bear Camp.” More than anything he enjoyed telling the stories of hunting and the legends of champion hunting dogs.

Al retired from the Jackson County Road Commission where he served as a skilled equipment operator and in road maintenance including snow removal in winter. He worked many long hours to meet the needs of others. His working principle was, “that one must have enough common sense to not pound sand in a rat hole.”

Al’s family and friends will gather Wednesday, November 3, 2021, from 3 to 8 p.m. at Eineder Funeral Homes – Brooklyn Chapel, 137 S. Main St., Brooklyn, Mich., and on Thursday, November 4, 2021, from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at 2 p.m. at Cement City Baptist Church, 16788 Cement City Road, Cement City, Mich. His funeral service will be held on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Cement City Baptist Church. Pastor Ned Bernstein will serve as celebrant.