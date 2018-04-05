Richard “Dick” Staub, 77, of Brooklyn, passed away April 3, 2018. Dick was born September 21, 1940, in Detroit the son of George and Alice (Gault) Staub. He married Joanie Blair on June 30, 1987, at Clarklake and she survives.

Dick retired from General Motors as a comptroller in the early 1990’s after nearly 30 years of service. He, along with his wife Joanie, was also the former owner of the Village Peddler in Brooklyn.

Dick was an important part of the fabric of the Brooklyn community. He was instrumental in his service to the Brooklyn DDA, as well as mentoring young entrepreneurs and new businesses. He also served as the treasurer for the Brooklyn-Irish Hills Chamber of Commerce for many years. It was more important for Dick to serve behind the scenes and not be in the limelight. Deservedly, Dick was awarded the honor of Citizen of the Year.

Dick was adventurous. He earned his Eagle Scout badge as a youngster, and Dick enjoyed bowling, rafting, waterskiing and remote-control sailboats. Dick loved to watch his grandchildren participate in sports.

Besides his wife Joanie, Dick is survived by his daughters, Terri Jess of Brooklyn, Karol Major of Elk Grove Village, Ill., Angie (Russ) Henckel of Rockford, Ill., Beth (David Rittershaus) Staub of Prescott Valley, Ariz., and Jill (Rick) Plate of Greenville, Mich.; and his grandchildren, Ryan Jess, Jonah Henckel, Lauren Jess, Eric Plate, Evan Plate, Lexi Henckel, Michael Major, Cameron Henckel, Sam Plate, Sydney Rittershaus, and Sophie Plate. Dick was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Staub.

A memorial visitation for Dick will be held on Friday from 5-8 p.m. at the Brooklyn Presbyterian Church, Brooklyn. Visitation will also be held on Saturday, April 7, 2018, from 4 p.m. until the time of his memorial service at 5 p.m. at the church. Memorial donations in Dick’s name may be directed to the Brooklyn Presbyterian Church, Brooklyn or to Great Lakes Caring (GreatLakesCaring.com).

Arrangements by the Wetherby Funeral Home, Jackson.