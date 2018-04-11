Mary Louise Cook (Tenney), 84, passed away peacefully April 6, 2018, while surrounded by her loving children. She was born July 2, 1933, in Onsted, Mich., daughter of the late Francis E. and Dorothy H. (Drew) Wilkin. Mary was a retired school teacher for Onsted Public Schools and caregiver to her first husband Floyd Tenney, who had Multiple Sclerosis until his passing in 1976. She was a member of Alpha Delta Kappa Teachers Society and Silver Threads Quilt Guild; past member of the O.E.S.; member of Springville United Methodist Church in Onsted, and attended the Grand Ledge Baptist Church.

Survivors include her children, Roger A. (Joanne) Tenney of Greenbrier, Tenn., Angela R. (Paul) Makoski of Battle Creek, Mich., and Rebecca A. (Scott) Kelly of Grand Ledge; step-sons, David (Gail), Robert (Fran) Cook, Jim (Lynn), and Steve (Barb) Cook; 21 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. She was also preceded in death by her second husband of 37 years, L. Stanley Cook in January 2018; infant son, Eric Drew Tenney; grandson, Phillip Scott Kelly; brothers, Wallace E., Robert L. and Neil D. Wilkin Sr.

A celebration of life will be held Sunday, July 1, 2018, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ledge Meadows Golf Course, 1801 E. Grand Ledge Hwy., Grand Ledge, Mich. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Michigan www.lls.org/donate, Alzheimer’s Association, act/alz.org/goto/RebeccaAKelly, or Multiple Sclerosis Society nationalmssociety.org/donate in memory of Mary Cook. The family is being served by the Peters & Murray Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. www.petersandmurrayfuneralhome.com.