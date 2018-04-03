Lauren C. Flick, 92 of Jackson, formerly of Addison, Mich., passed away on Sunday, April 1, 2018, at Senior Moments Assisted Living in Jackson, Mich.

He was born on July 28, 1925, in Greytown, Ohio to Rollie C. and Leona R. (Neeb) Flick. Lauren married his first wife, Verlee J. Aseltine on Sept. 3, 1950, in Mason, Mich. and she preceded him in death in November of 1957. He then married Patricia L. Kopp (Elser) on July 28, 1961, in Fort Wayne, Ind. She preceded him in death on March 3, 2003. Lauren lived his early life in Lindsey, Ohio. He lived in the Addison area for over 60 years. He was a resident of Senior Moments Assisted Living in Jackson for the last four years of his life.

Lauren graduated from Woodville High School in 1943. He received his Bachelor of Arts Degree in Mathematics and English at Huntington College and he received his Masters Degree in Education from Indiana University in 1955. Lauren’s first job was teaching math at Petroleum High School in Bluffton, Ind. until 1959. He was the principal and then the superintendent at Cement City Schools. Lauren was an assistant superintendent at the Jackson Intermediate School District for over 25 years. Lauren was a “gentleman farmer” at his home, the Flick’s 40, in Addison and enjoyed all types of outdoor work and woodworking. He loved his family and was very proud of each child and grandchild providing unconditional love and support in any way he could.

Upon retiring Lauren enjoyed traveling to Germany, Alaska and Hawaii. Lauren and his wife Patty organized and led multiple mission trips to Malvern Jamaica over the course of the next ten years until Patty passed away in 2003. He was a member of the Heart O’ The Lakes Church in Brooklyn and a member of the Jackson Eye-openers Lions Club earning the Humanitarian of the Year award.

Surviving are two daughters, Cynthia K. (Robert) Spiess of Jackson, and Lori A. (Stephen) Scouten of Brooklyn; three sons, Ross C. (Gloria) Flick of Lake LeAnn, Lex C. (Julie) Flick also of Lake LeAnn, and Mark A. (Devora) Flick of Michigan Center; fourteen grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; two brothers, James Flick of Lindsey, Ohio, and Dale (Grace) Flick of Lady Lakes, Fla.; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, his first and second wives and by one son, Jack V. Elser.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, April 9, 2018, at Heart O’ The Lakes Church, 7031 Jefferson Road, Brooklyn, Mich., with Pastor Dan Kopp and Pastor Kevin Cherry officiating. Burial will take place in Hillside Cemetery in Addison. The visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m. at Heart O’ The Lakes Church. Memorial contributions are suggested to Senior Moments Assisted Living or to Heart O’ The Lakes Church. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison.

