Reverend Richard E. Shinn

The Reverend Richard E. (Dick) Shinn died peacefully in Remus, Mich., at the age of 89, on July 7, 2017. Dick is survived by his wife of 51 years. Marlene (née Pollock); children, Rebecca (Dave) Zultowski, Amy (Steve) Johnson, and Andrew (Sophia); grandchildren, Jessica, Alek, Anna, Nicole, Jenna, Angelo and Kanella; sisters, Marilyn Davison and Betty (Herm) Scheele, and brother, Frank (Sheri); sisters-in-law, Pat (Dennis) Bracey, Barbara Valmassei, and Marguerite Pollock; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by brothers-in-law Jim and Norm Pollock, Tom Valmassei and Norton Davison; and sister-in-law Jacque Pollock.

Dick was born Nov. 22, 1927, in Brooklyn, Mich., to Emerson and Marian (née Marquette). He graduated from Michigan State University in 1951 with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree and worked at Consumers Power for many years as the director of personnel. He later returned to school at Bexley Hall Episcopal Seminary at Kenyon College in Gambier, Ohio, earning a Master of Divinity degree and becoming an ordained priest in 1962.

Dick met Marlene while serving at Grace Church Episcopal in Southgate, Mich., and they married on June 25, 1966. During the early years of the marriage, Dick also worked at the Diocesan Office of Michigan in Detroit. In 1975, they moved to Trenton, Mich., where they raised their children and Dick served as priest at St. Thomas Episcopal Church.

Dick was an avid golfer and sports enthusiast, and proudly captained his 8th grade basketball team to the state championship. As someone who had actually seen a Detroit Lions championship, every fall he remained hopeful it would happen again. He also loved the Detroit Tigers baseball team and his Michigan State football and basketball teams; in 1979 he stood on his head and kicked his feet in the air when Magic Johnson led the Spartans to the NCAA championship.

He retired from St. Thomas in 1991, and in 1998, Dick and Marlene moved to Canadian Lakes, Mich. He continued to serve many churches in the western Michigan area until he was 85. In addition to playing in multiple golf leagues, Dick was a member of the Canadian Lake Men’s Chorus and Canadian Lakes Bible Study.

Even as he battled rheumatoid arthritis and dementia over the last several years, Dick maintained his relentless, positive and cheerful attitude, and displayed his famous sense of humor right up until the end.

A memorial service to celebrate Dick’s life was held Saturday, July 15 at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, Big Rapids, Mich. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to Manna Food Pantry in Big Rapids.