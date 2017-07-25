Clair Wheaton Jr., 85, of Somerset Center, formerly of Brooklyn, Mich., went to be with the Lord July 24, 2017, passing at his home under the loving care of his family and Great Lakes Caring Hospice.

He is survived by his loving wife, DeLora ‘Ann’ (Burton) Wheaton; eleven children, Vickie (David) Dake, Bobbie (Carl) Gross, David (Rhonda) Wheaton, Julie (Bruce) Wortman, Joyce (Jim) Anderson, Louanna ‘Nell’ (JD) Manson all of Jackson, Lori (Louie) Wheaton of Brighton, Diana (Kurt) Teter of Nebraska, Lorey Hon of Ypsilanti, Tina Lovell of Utah and Terry (James) Saterlee of Clarklake; his sister, Hazel Gooding; numerous grandchildren; great and great-great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

He was born Jan. 14, 1932 in Cement City to the late Clair and Isabel (Franklin) Wheaton, also preceded in death by brother, Bob Wheaton, daughter Mary Lou Saylor, granddaughter Amy Rippee and son Robert Anderson. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He served the nation as a Sgt. In the U.S. Army in the Korean War. He retired from L. J. Beal and Son as a truck driver for over 35 years and was a 30+ year member of the Teamsters Union. He fought a long battle with cancer.

A memorial service to honor his life will be held at the Brooklyn American Legion Post #315, 211 Chicago Street, on Saturday, July 29, 2017 at 1:15 p.m. Military Honors will be given by the Brooklyn American Legion Honor Guard immediately followed by a memorial service with Rev. Steve Burkhart officiating. Luncheon, memories and fellowship will follow until 4 p.m. The family would appreciate contributions in his memory being made to the Great Lakes Caring Hospice or the American Cancer Society. Arrangements in care of Arthur-Day Funeral Home, Michigan Center, Mich.