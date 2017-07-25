Nathaniel E. “Bud” Friese, 76, of Somerset Center, passed away on, Sunday, July 23, 2017 at his home.

He was born on Nov. 5, 1940, in Wyandotte, Mich., to Nathaniel O. and Beatrice E. (Prickett) Friese. Bud married Harriet L. Raymond March 5, 1960, in Southgate, Mich., and she survives.

Bud was raised in Wyandotte before moving to Rockwood. He then lived in Jerome and then in Addison for nine years before moving to Somerset Center 15 years ago. Bud graduated from Roosevelt High School in Wyandotte in 1958. He was a truck driver for the Coca Cola Company in Wyandotte, retiring in 1996. He enjoyed woodworking, traveling and hunting.

Surviving besides his wife, Harriet; are three daughters, Natheen (Mike) McManus of Somerset Center, Natalie (David) Sharp of Lake Somerset, and Karen (Brian) Roth of Horton; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one sister, Barbara Fisher of Fort Myers, Fla.; nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother and one sister.

Visitation will be from 1-5 p.m. Friday, July 28, 2017, followed with a celebration of life service at 5 p.m., at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison, with Chaplin David Goldsmith officiating. Cremation will follow the service. Memorial contributions to Southern Care Hospice.

