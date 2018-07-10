Reo Elaine Young, 69, passed away at her home in Auburn Hills, Mich., Saturday, June 7, 2018. She was born in Cadillac, Mich., Aug. 20, 1948, to Charles Judson Marr and Margaret (Mansfield) Marr.

She attended Brooklyn Schools all her school years. Elaine did secretarial work in law offices in downtown Pontiac for many years. She and her special friend Michael Zukowski especially enjoyed their “up north” cottage in Oscoda, Mich.

She is survived by Michael; her son, Bradley Scott Marr; and grandson, Amado Marr of Pontiac, Mich.; her brother, Donald (Darlene) Marr of Michigan Center; sister, Sheila (Jack) Snyder of Dexter, Mich.; and various nieces and nephews.

No funeral arrangements have been made at this time.