Myrtle E. Gieske, 87, of Norvell, passed away Friday, July 6, 2018, at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital Ann Arbor. Myrtle is survived by her beloved four children, Edwin L. (Kim) Gieske, Carol L. Gieske, Susan M. Vogt and Edward C. (Linda) Gieske; 11 grandchildren, Piper, Nick, Kris, Brock, Danielle, Angie, Heather, Stacey, Stephanie, Bruer and Briiah; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Betty Griffin of South Carolina; several nieces and nephews. She was born in Summit Township to parents, Wesley and Oletha (Boyer) Billings and they preceded her in death as well as her husband of 67 years, Elwyn C. Gieske in 2016; and brothers, Wesley and William Billings.

Myrtle was a 1948 graduate of Napoleon High School and worked as a secretary to B.D. Maule at Maule Aircraft in Napoleon; her favorite job was that of grandma, mom, wife, and caregiver. She was a longtime member of the Norvell Community Baptist Church where for many years she was head of Sunday School Classes and of the Women’s League.

A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at the church on Saturday, July 21, 2018, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Ned Bernstein officiating. Visitation will be held at the church Friday evening, July 20, 2018, from 6 to 8 p.m. For those who wish, contributions in Myrtle’s memory may be given to the Norvell Community Baptist Church, P.O. Box 186, Norvell, MI 49263. Arrangements are under the care of Arthur-Day Funeral Home, Michigan Center. www.arthur-day.com