Jim Dalton “J.B.” Burnett, 69, beloved husband of Theresa D. DeNudt, passed away suddenly at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ann Arbor, Mich., on June 29, 2018. Jim was a resident of Brooklyn, Mich. (formerly of Southgate, Mich.). He was born in Jasper, Ala. Oct. 15, 1948. Jim and Theresa have shared their life together for the last 15 years. They were married on August 7, 2014, in Swanton, Ohio.

He was a retired member of the Pipefitters Local 636. He Lived on Wampler’s Lake where he enjoyed boating and driving his Corvette around the Irish Hills. J.B. had a beautiful voice and friends and family loved to hear him play guitar and sing. He was an avid sports fan and in his youth played football, basketball, and baseball. He played football for both Olivet College and Eastern Michigan University. J.B. will be remembered by those who knew and loved him, for his quick wit, distinct personality, and great compassion. His greatest joy was his family.

Jim will be missed deeply by his wife, Theresa; stepson, Zac (Stephanie) Friess; and his two grandchildren, Sophia and Zoey. He is preceded in death by his parents, Dalton and Sue Burnett and his brother, Alan Burnett. Left to cherish his memory are his sisters, Patricia (Jack) Koby and Teresa Grant. Jim is the beloved uncle of Billy Dalton Stamper, Lisa (Archie) McNeill; Tammy (Tim) Nall; Alan Burnett; and Kim Koby. Additionally, he is survived by his mother-in-law, Anna DeNudt; sister-in-law, Sallie (Steve) Miller, brother-in-law, Mike (Doris) DeNudt, sister-in-law, Diana (Mark) Wetzel, many nieces, nephews and many friends.

A private memorial will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be given to an animal shelter of one’s choice. Please leave a message of comfort for Jim’s family at 1-877-231-7900, or sign his guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.