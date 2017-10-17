His legacy . . . Rene’ E. Hauser, 88, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017 with his loving family by his side. He was born on Nov. 23, 1928 in Stephenson, Mich., to Edward and Delia (Beaudoin) Hauser. Rene’ married the love of his life, Marion Eckhardt on Aug. 15, 1953 in Milwaukee, Wis. Rene’ served honorably in the Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He was a professional mechanical engineer working at Michigan State University, Eastern Michigan University, Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pa., and Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. Rene’ was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Brooklyn and the American Legion Post #315. Rene’ was a father to many foster children and enjoyed golfing, boating, playing bridge and reading historical books. He will be missed by his faithful pet “Missy”, family and many friends.

His family . . . Rene’ will be missed by his wife, Marion; his daughter, Johnna (David) Evans; two grandchildren, Janel (Jesus) Galvan and Jerel (Tracy) Hass; four great-grandchildren, Jeanine, Jesse, Jazmin and Brayden; sister in-law, Donna Eckhardt; and brother in-law, Ken (Sue) Eckhardt. He is preceded in death by his parents.

His farewell . . . Rene’s family and friends gathered Monday, Oct. 16, 2017 at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church 11151 U.S. 12, Brooklyn where his Farewell was held. Rev. R. William Roper officiated. Private burial was held at Fort Custer National Cemetery in Battle Creek, Mich. Memorial contributions are suggested to Veteran’s Hospital in Ann Arbor. Please leave a message of comfort for Rene’s family at 1-877-231-7900, or sign his guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.