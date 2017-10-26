Ruth Ann Bules, 90, of Sylvania, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, surrounded by her family. Ruth was born July 12, 1927, to the late Paul and Ada (Schupp) Schulz, in Toledo, Ohio. She married Robert (Bob) Bules on July 2, 1949, spending 63 wonderful years together until Bob’s death in 2012. Ruth was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, aunt, mother, grandmother, neighbor and friend. She was everybody’s “Mom”, and always enjoyed spending time with friends and family at their home at Clark Lake, Mich., but her greatest joy was being ‘Mimi’ to her five grandchildren, Lauren, Rachel, Matthew, Katie and Ryan.

Ruth is survived by sons, Rob of Sylvania, Tom (Michelle) of Lambertville, and her five grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, and daughter-in-law, Kathy Bules, as well as her parents and siblings.

Visitation was held Sunday, Oct. 22, from 4-8 p.m., at Reeb Funeral Home, Sylvania, Ohio, where services will be held on Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, beginning at 11 a.m. Entombment will follow at Toledo Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, or the Victory Center. The family would also like to extend their thanks and appreciation to the visiting Hospice staff for their caring and support.

Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us every day.

Unseen, unheard, but always near, still loved, still missed and very dear.

Unknown