Rebecca Caitlynn Stubbs, 25, formerly from Jackson, went to be with the Lord on Feb. 14, 2018, in Elloree, South Carolina. She is the daughter of Eric Stubbs, formerly of Brooklyn, and Amy Olds of Cheboygan, Mich. Rebecca graduated from Cheboygan High School.

She is survived by her mother, and father, and his finance, Susie Meade; brother, Jake Stubbs of Napoleon, Mich.; and sister, Madilynn Dix of Cheboygan; grandparents, Bonnie Stubbs of Elloree (formerly of Brooklyn) and the late Clifford Stubbs, and Frank and Pamela Olds of Cheboygan; uncles, Ryan (Yvonne) Stubbs of Acworth, Ga., Bobby (Deborah) Olds; cousins, Nick and Madison Olds of Tennessee; several aunts and many friends, including her special friend, her dog Marlee.

Rebecca was employed with W&B Enterprises in Orangeburg, South Carolina. She loved her church (New Direction Community Church) and her church family, where she was a member of the praise team, worked with children and served on numerous committees. Rebecca was an integral part of Emmanuel Circle of Hope Ministries, where she worked with the homeless. As part of this ministry, she helped establish, volunteered, and managed the Second Chance Thrift Store in Elloree. She delivered books for a prison ministry and was always ready to meet the needs of the less fortunate.

Rebecca shared her love of cooking with everyone. She was a friend and confident to everyone she met. Her love of animals was unsurpassed and very genuine. Rebecca loved music and her beautiful voice blessed everyone. Rebecca’s passion was helping underprivileged children worldwide. Her dream was to be a missionary and spread God’s word.

Services were held Feb. 17 at New Direction Community Church. Condolences may be sent to the family at 16 Santee Lane, Elloree, SC.