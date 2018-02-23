Gerald L. Shell, 81, of Eaglesville, Tenn., formerly from Brooklyn, Mich., passed away February 16, 2018.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Millard Shell, and brothers, Basil and Harold.

He is survived by Bette Shell; their children, sons Mark (Sheila), and Kevin (Jennifer); daughter Karen (James) Crouch; grandchildren Jacob Shell, Kassidy Crouch, Kourtney Crouch, Chance Shell, and Maya Shell; and brothers, Bill, Don (Jacque), and Jack (Carole); and many nieces and nephews and current family.