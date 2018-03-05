Christopher Keefe, 46, of Brooklyn passed away on February 28, 2018, surrounded by his loving family at Hospice of Lenawee Hospice Home. He was born on October 6, 1971, in Monroe to Patrick and Margaret (Marks) Keefe. He was a graduate of Onsted High School in 1990. On September 21, 1996, in Tecumseh, Christopher married Amy Six and she survives. He worked for Chrysler Dundee Engine as an electrician and was a skilled trade representative. Christopher enjoyed coaching his kids sporting events, cherished the daddy-daughter dance, he loved sharing his passion for the outdoors with his kids, enjoyed spending time in the U.P., and loved snowmobiling and hunting.

In addition to his wife, Amy, Christopher is survived by his children, Caleb and Sydney Keefe; parents, Patrick and Margaret Keefe; sister, Kelly Keefe; mother-in-law, Barb Hauch; brothers-in-law, Nathan Six and Fred Jr. (Brittney) Hauch; sisters-in-law, Megan Hauch and April Six; grandmother-in-law, Shirley Chatfield; and nieces and nephews, Emma, Easton, and Finley. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Juanita Keefe, Alice and Thomas Marks, and his father-in-law, Frederick Hauch.

Cremation has taken place. Visitation for Christopher will be held on Monday, March 5, 2018, at 1 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 2 p.m. at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian with Pastor Paul Herter officiating.

You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to the children of Christopher Keefe. Envelopes are available at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.