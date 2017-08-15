His legacy . . . Lee William Russell Jr., 59, passed away Aug. 15, 2017. He was born on Jan. 15, 1958, in Jackson, Mich. to Lee W. and Janet (LaCoe) Russell Sr. Lee graduated from Columbia High School in 1976 and later worked at Ford Motor Company. In his spare time, Lee enjoyed water skiing, playing pool, and bowling. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

His family . . . Lee leaves behind his son, Lee William Russell III; brother, Randy (Antoinia) Russell; sister, Deborah (Wayne) Elliot; and mother, Janet Russell. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. Lee is preceded in death by his father, Lee Russell Sr.; son, Kevin; granddaughter, Hailey; uncle, Jim Russell Jr; grandparents; and cousin, Ricky Werner.

His farewell . . . Lee’s community farewell will be held Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017 at 1 p.m. with a gathering beginning at noon at Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Braun Chapel. Deacon Chris Vida will serve as celebrant. Memorial contributions are suggested to American Cancer Society or Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice Home. Please leave a message of comfort for Lee’s family at 1-877-231-7900, or sign his guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.