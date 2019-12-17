His legacy . . . Raymond Anthony McKnight, 79, passed away December 7, 2019. He was born on August 9, 1940, in Brooklyn, Mich., to Leslie and Joan (Taraskiewicz) McKnight. Raymond married the love of his life, Patricia Lee Bissell, on November 27, 1965, in Michigan Center, Mich. He will be remembered as a devoted husband and father that proudly served his country for six years in the Army during the Vietnam War. Raymond retired after 40 years, as a meat cutter for A&P Tea Company. He loved to hunt whitetail deer, was an avid NASCAR Fan and always rooted for the Detroit Tigers. Raymond enjoyed listening to country music, and in his opinion, there was only one great “George Jones”. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

His family . . . Raymond will be missed by his wife of 54 years, Patricia; his daughter, Recina Wichar; one sister, Gloria Buckner; two grandchildren Shannon and Shawn Wichar; one niece, Leslie and one nephew, Kevin; and two sisters-in-law, Barbara Dubois and Gail (Ron) Childs. He was preceded in death by his parents and two daughters, Carrie and Angel.

Raymond’s family held a private natural farewell, with the burial of ashes to follow at Roseland Memorial Gardens on a later date. Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Cancer Society or American Heart Association. Raymond’s family would like to thank Elera Caring Hospice for all their help and kindness during their time of need. Please leave a message of comfort for Raymond’s family at 877-231-7900 or sign his guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.