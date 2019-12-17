Clara A. Marks, 88, of Onsted, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Provincial House in Adrian. She was born on November 10, 1931, in Hudson, the daughter of George and Mary M. (Byers) Green. Clara graduated from Cement City High School in 1949. She married Darrell E. Marks on February 10, 1952, in Onsted. He preceded her in death on March 15, 2009. Clara worked for several years at Onsted Schools as a cook and sold Avon. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, doing word searches and was an incredible cook and baker. Clara was a former member of Springville United Methodist Church and Gateway Community Church.

Surviving Clara are her children, Patricia Gibson of Manistee, Michael (Kathy) Marks of Glendale, Ariz., Paul (Bonnie) Marks of Onsted; 11 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, foster children, Robert Cooper and Jeannette, brothers, Don and Harold and sister, Alverta.

Funeral Services for Clara will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Dunn Chapel, Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Onsted with Pastor Tom McMichael officiating. Burial will follow at Maple Shade Cemetery in Onsted. Visitation will be on Friday, December 13, 2019, from 6-8 P.M. at the funeral home. Condolences and words of comfort can be left at www.brownvanhemert.com.