Ray L. Gilbert, 79, of Liberty Township, Mich., passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, due to a short illness with cancer. Born in Medina, Mich., one of eight children born to Ile and Mabel Gilbert.

Upon graduation from Cement City High School in 1957, he married Joan Gilbert (Shafer) in 1959. He was an avid golfer, loved to travel with his family, especially his grandchildren. He loved spending time outside, playing cribbage with his friends and Silver Lake sand dunes. Ray retired from Tenneco in Grass Lake.

Preceded in death by his parents, Ille and Mabel Gilbert; siblings, Marjorie (Bob) Choate, Chuck (Mary) Gilbert, Mary Lou (Warren) Wardwell, Carl Gilbert, Lois Jean North, and Dollie Gilbert; and several nieces and nephews. Ray is survived by his wife of 59 years, Joan; his children, Phillip (Marissa) Gilbert, Todd Gilbert and Lori (Shannon) Cornwell; grandchildren, Travis (Mariell) Cornwell, Amanda (Tyler) Truitt, Sarah (Eben) Crandall and Anthony Gilbert; great-grandchildren, Dugan, Charlotte and Luke; sisters, Sharon (Freddy) Tompkins, Claire Gilbert, Ginny Gilbert; many nieces, nephews and friends.

Per his wishes he was cremated, and no funeral will take place.

He was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. He will be sadly missed but will live on in our hearts forever.