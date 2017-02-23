Dolores Jean Arthur

Dolores Jean “Dodo” Arthur, age 92, of Napoleon Township and Michigan Center, passed away at the Highland Alzheimer Assisted Living and Memory Care Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, under the loving care of her family and the dedicated Highland Staff.

She is survived by three children, Debra S. (Paul) Hudson, Robert C. Arthur and Fred J. (Tina) Arthur; eight grandchildren, P. J. (Sara) Hudson, Joshua J. Hudson, William R. Wilson, Stephanie Wilson, Jacob (Angie) Arthur, Zachary (Stephanie) Arthur, Caleb R. (Kim) Arthur and Seth Arthur; great-grandchildren, Jackson, Tayelor, Trinity, Jaina, Gracie, Olivia, Clark, Winnie, Douglas, Zoe and Lucas; brother, Frank (Marian) May; sister-in-, Betty Jo Hendrick; son-in-law, Brian Case; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Robert J. Arthur in 1993; daughter, Brenda Lou Case in 2013; brothers and their wives, Charles (Betty), Ival ‘Ike” (Ruth), Rollin (Monette), Gordon ‘Cork’ Hendrick, Howard (Virginia) May; and her parents, Ival C. and Hazel B. (maiden-Christopher) Hendrick.

She was a 1942 graduate of Jackson High School, joined the Ladies Auxiliary of the Jackson Fraternal Order of Eagles at age 18, serving in all the chairs and the Bingo chairman many years. She had the most longevity in the Auxiliary. Dodo was a gifted pianist and organist who still enjoyed making music on the keyboard in her room at Highland. The advancement of age, her blindness due to macular degeneration and the ravages of Alzheimer’s disease never slowed her tremendous sense of humor. She really enjoyed old age as she could forego political correctness and conventions in her utterances.

Funeral services will be held at St. Aidan’s Episcopal Church, 361 E. Grove, Michigan Center, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017 at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Larry Rubingh officiating. Interment Oak Grove Cemetery, Napoleon, Michigan. Visitation will be held at the Arthur-Day Funeral Home, 820 Fifth St., Michigan Center Monday, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. with an Eagles Lodge of Sorrow at 7:30 p.m.

Contributions in her memory are directed to the Napoleon Athletic Boosters or the Michigan Center Cardinal Club to benefit their football programs. The Arthur and Hudson family would like to extend special thanks to the caring staff at Highland. www.arthur-day.com