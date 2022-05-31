Randy Lenart, 37, passed away suddenly on May 24, 2022, at his home in Astoria, Ore. He is survived by his parents, Philip and Susan Lenart of Napoleon, Mich., his brother Kevin, his grandfather, Robert Cronan, aunts, uncles, many cousins and all the friends who were lucky to know him over the years.

Randy’s family and friends will gather Wednesday, June 1, 2022, from 5 to 8 p.m. and Thursday, June 2, 2022, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Eineder Funeral Homes – Brooklyn Chapel, 137 S. Main St., Brooklyn, Mich. Randy’s funeral service will be Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Randy was born in Ann Arbor, Mich., on Feb. 25, 1985. He moved to Astoria in his 20s, left and came back again in 2016. He had just opened his own food cart at the start of 2022. He leaves behind a community that truly loved him. His friends came from all kinds of backgrounds and most anyone who met Randy remembered him.

He was a coastal chef who would make you any kind of chowder except clam chowder. He was a trickster with a dozen different names and stories — the better to fool the government and our tech overlords. He knew the best ways to spend a lazy afternoon and was the person you wanted at your party. He had excellent taste in science fiction and dirty romances. He’d dress in a silver-spangled leotard or a suit from the ’70s — whatever was true to the mood of the moment. He loved people, even while acknowledging that most of us are idiots. He was always ready to help out his friends or have a conversation.

He knew what he wanted from life and was not ashamed to pursue it on his own terms. He lived in each moment. He will be missed.

Here’s to Randy.

