Alan J. and Marilyn M. Froelich

A celebration of life for Alan J. Froelich (June 15, 1925 to November 14, 2001) and Marilyn M. Froelich (January 21, 1931 to November 23, 2020) will be hosted by, sons, Timothy (Gayle) Froelich and Mark Froelich; brother, Edwin (Dianne) Froelich and their respective children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Family and friends are welcomed to attend a luncheon at the Irish Hills Eagles Saturday June 4, from 1 to 3 p.m., located at 9500 Wamplers Lake Road. Brooklyn, Mich.