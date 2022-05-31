Donna Beth Sandrik, 74, of Brooklyn, passed away peacefully at home Friday, May 20, 2022. Donna’s family and friends will gather Thursday, May 26, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church (402 S. Mill St., Brooklyn) her funeral service will be held Friday, May 27, 2022, at 11 a.m., with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Norvell Cemetery. Pastor Jeffrey Sheeks will serve as celebrant.

She was born on August 30, 1947, in Fort Benning, Ga., to Donald and Elizabeth (Renka) Giesen. Donna married, Joel Sandrik on January 8, 1973, in Chicago, Ill. Donna was a member of the First Baptist Church in Brooklyn. She participated in the choir and in her earlier years attended a school for vocal training to pursue her love of music by participating in stage plays and operas. Donna became a homemaker and dearly loved keeping house for her family, even sewing the boys’ clothes. She cherished the time with her family.

Donna is survived by her husband of 49 years, Joel; her sons, Tim (Amy) Sandrik and Jeremy Sandrik; sisters, Carolyn Gray, Leslie Rogers and Terri English; grandchildren, Isaac, Asher, Owen and Evlynn. She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother-in-law, Bob Rogers.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the First Baptist Church of Brooklyn. Please leave a message of comfort for Donna’s family or sign her guestbook at www.EinederFuneralHomes.com.