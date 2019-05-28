



Randy Lee Wobrock, 53, formerly from Onsted, passed away April 29, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald Wobrock and Janette Wobrock of Florida.

He is survived by his wife of 24 years Deanne (Edwards) Wobrock; daughters, Kailey and Ashlee; brothers, Mike, Terry (Cathy) and twin brother, Rick (Debbie); sister, Debby (Steve) Schmucker as well as several nieces and nephews.

He was the owner of Middle Class Motors located in Bloomingdale, Georgia. Randy enjoyed boating and relaxing on Lake Sinclair with his family and friends and cooking [great meals] for which he will be fondly remembered.

There will b e a celebration of Randy’s life on Friday, May 31, 2019, at 224 N. Maple Street, Onsted, from 5-9 p.m.