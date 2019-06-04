Her legacy . . . Doris Anna DeClaire, 91, peacefully passed away at her home on Friday, May 31, 2019. She was born on January 11, 1928, in Sharon Township, Mich., to Lorenz and Helen (Schaible) Ahrens. She was a proud alumnus of Manchester High School; class of 1946, she served as the class secretary. Doris married the love of her life, Glen DeClaire, on August 14, 1948. In her spare time, she liked sewing, crocheting, gardening, canning her own vegetables and fishing. She especially enjoyed traveling with her husband to Arizona where they spent many winters. Doris was a very active lifelong member of The Emmanuel United Church of Christ in Manchester; she was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She will be remembered as a loving caring person who was devoted to her family. Doris will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her family . . . Doris will be missed by her children, Kay (Don) Ferguson of Pinckney; Lee (Penny) DeClaire of Brooklyn; her brother, David Ahrens of Lansing; grandchildren, Nicole (Luke) Triplett, Angela DeClaire, Kacie Ferguson and Gina DeClaire; great-grandchildren, Brantley and Finn Triplett; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; siblings, Jean Hieber and Arlene Walter.

Her farewell . . . Doris’ family and friends will gather from 6-8 p.m., on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Borek Jennings Funeral Home Manchester Chapel (207 E. Duncan St., Manchester, MI 48158). Her farewell will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, following a gathering beginning at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Reverend Marcia Meabon of Emmanuel United Church of Christ will serve as celebrant. Burial to take place at Norvell Cemetery following her farewell service. Memorial contributions are suggested to Great Lakes Home Health and Hospice or to the Huron Valley Humane Society. Please leave a message of comfort for Doris’ family at 877-231-7900, or sign her guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.