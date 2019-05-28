Diane (Lady Di) Webb, age 87, of Brooklyn, passed away on May 18, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on November 11, 1931, in Chelsea, London. On February 20, 1975, she married David Webb and he survives.

In addition to her husband, David; she is survived by three sons, James, Sam, and Stewart; three daughters, Kate, Nikki, and Pip; one brother, Archie; one sister, Joyce; and eight grandchildren.

Cremation has taken place and there are no services at this time.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.

She was my North, my South, my East, and West, my Sunday best. The epitome of class, my precious treasure, the love of my life. The best thing that ever happened to me, my best friend, my lover, my best buddy.

Goodbye my love,

Your ever-loving husband, David and family.