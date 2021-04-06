Randolph Paul Chesney, 55, passed away on April 3, 2021. He was born on June 5, 1965, in Jackson, Mich., to Raymond and Rosemary (Weible) Chesney. Randy married the love of his life, Darlene Fuller, on December 2, 1989, at Heart of the Lakes Church in Brooklyn, Mich. He will be remembered as an inspiring coach and substitute teacher who impacted the lives of many students, fellow teachers and coaches while working at Napoleon High School. Randy was the MHSAA Coach of the Year for bowling in 2019. Randy also ran the pro shop for many years at Cascades Golf Course in Jackson. He was a former member of both St. Rita’s Catholic Church and Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church.

Randy will be missed by his wife, Darlene; his children, Cody Chesney and Katelyn Chesney; his parents, Raymond and Rosemary Chesney; siblings, James Chesney; Andrea (Greg) Morgan; Kevin (Theresa) Chesney; Diana (Joe) Urban; Scott Chesney; Raymond (Christine) Chesney; Christopher (Melissa) Chesney; his brother-in-law, Jeff (Melissa) Fuller and many nieces and nephews.

Private services will be held for Randy at Eineder Funeral Homes – Brooklyn Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to a charity of your choice in Randy’s name. Please leave a message of comfort for Randy’s family or sign his guestbook at www.EinederFuneralHomes.com.