Kevin Peter Brys, 51, passed away on March 19, 2021. Kevin was a proud and loving father of Caitlin and Jonathan Brys. Beloved son, of the late Stanley and Frances Brys and brother, of Stanley Brys Jr., Greg Brys Sr. (Denine), Brad Brys, Mark Brys (Anne), Karen Brys, Kim Merkle (Scott), Tim Brys (Karen), Jim Brys (Alice) and Leon Brys (Angela). Loving uncle, of Greg Jr., Tiffany, Nicole, Ashley, Jeramy, James Jr., Trevor, Alex, Rachel, Leon Jr., Jacqueline, Matthew, Jesse, Zachary and the late Stephanie. He is also survived by his former spouse and dear friend, Erin Roumell as well as many loving cousins and friends.

Kevin graduated from Northern Michigan University where he excelled at playing football and had a huge love for the game. Kevin had a deep faith and enjoyed being active at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church in St. Clair Shores where he taught catechism and ushered; he also enjoyed being a culinary and wine enthusiast. Kevin had an unwavering love of life and found his greatest job in being with his family whenever possible.

A Mass of Christian burial for Kevin was held at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 22412 Overlake (off Greater Mack, S. of 9 Mile Road) St. Clair Shores. Graveside committal was held at 1 p.m. at the St. Joseph Shrine Parish Cemetery in Onsted. Memorial contributions to the family are appreciated. Please share memories with the family at their online guestbook at WujekCalcaterra.com.