Allan “Dino” Ralph Dean peacefully took God’s hand on March 31, 2021. Allan was born on January 29, 1950, in Detroit. He is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Dianne Dean and Dave of Montana; nephews, Steve Sbardella of Harrison, Brian Thuen of Taylor and niece, Leia Angus of Montana; great-nieces, Destiny Thuen of Troy, McKenzie Angus of Montana; great-nephews, Blake Jones of Arkansas and Cayden Thuen of Taylor and a great-great-niece, Alyssa Thuen.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Evelyn Dean; father, Ralph Dean and sister, Shirley.

Allan would have extended a special thank you to Merritt, Darin, Ed and Brad. He fought a war not only in Vietnam in 1968-1970 but battled health issues the last few years and eventually lost the battle to kidney failure.

The Detroit Tigers and baseball were Allan’s biggest and longtime loves. He was also proud to have served his country as a United States Marine. He retired from Ford Motor Company in the late 1990s. Allan’s other passion was providing for his family.

Mission accomplished Bro! You are resting in peace and were loved. I’m going to miss you. “SIS”

A memorial service for Allan will be held at 4 p.m. April 10, 2021, at St. Marks’s Lutheran Church, Cambridge Junction, Mich. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.pursefuneralhome.com.