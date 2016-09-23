Audrey Marie George, 61, of Addison, Mich., died Sept. 23, 2016. She was born Aug. 15, 1955, in Detroit, Mich. Once labeled as the ‘Mother Teresa of Detroit,’ Rev. Audrey George spent her life in service to others. She fed, clothed, nursed, and prayed with the needy throughout the state of Michigan and around the globe. Spreading the word of the Lord and providing for the needy was her mission in life. While others talked about making a change in society and eventually helping out, Audrey physically found and delivered the basic needs of life to anyone in need.

Often, she would give the coat off of her own back or her last dollar, secure in the faith and knowledge that the Lord would provide. She worked with the homeless and needy in New York and throughout southeastern Michigan, especially in the Detroit and Addison areas. Her international work included service to orphanages in the Philippines, Belize, Guatemala, Mexico, and many other places. She served as the chaplain for the Detroit Veterans Shelter and as the pastor of the Spirit of Joy Ministries. During her later years, she operated her ministry out of Addison from what she boastfully called the “quarter store,” where everything was given for a gift of a quarter (or less).

On her journey through life, Audrey developed a large extended family made of lifelong friends who supported her in the work of her calling. She will be missed greatly. Living much of her early life in foster care, Rev. George was adopted by the George family and lost track of her birth family. Just a few short months ago, Rev. George was blessed to locate and meet her birth family for the first time. She was also a blessing to her birth family, which will always be grateful for the brief time they got to know this wonderful woman. She took her personal grief and turned it around to help others. She set the example of how we should all lead our lives, spreading the “Spirit of Joy” through the love of Christ. Though we are heartbroken and it’s difficult to imagine her ceaseless energy stilled, we find great comfort that she will now be at the Lord’s side.

Rev. George is survived by her brothers and sisters, Leona Bull of California, Vicky Calderon of Wisconsin, Michael Harris of California, Hazel Ortega of California, Gregory Harris of Michigan, Lawrence Harris of Michigan, Monica Harris of California, Anthony Harris of Tennessee, and Bernadette Vancleave of Michigan.

A memorial service for Rev. Audrey George is planned Oct. 15, 2016, at 1 p.m. at the New Life Baptist Church, 9856 U.S. 127, Addison, Mich. In lieu of flowers, you are invited to bring a non-perishable food item as a gift to the needy.

