Ralph Edward Bamm, 68, of Columbia Township, passed away at Henry Ford Allegiance Health on Saturday, September 4, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Karen N.; two children, Carly (Jason) Stavitsky and Kyle (Amanda) Bamm; step-children, Brandi (Joe) Spas and Shannon (Cisco) Flores; grandchildren, Zoie, Kyle, Talia, Jordan, Caleb, Chandaller, Kennedy, Madison, Kendall, Ashlynn and Cameron; great-granddaughter, Adrianna; sisters, Carrie Barr and Katrina Curry; niece, Lainey (Cara) and his canine pal, Angel. He was preceded in death by his brother, Konrad; parents, Ralph E. and Lois E. (maiden – Nagy) Bamm and his beloved dog, Sheba.

Ralph was a master and perfection-driven artisan specializing in painting and masonry. He was a humble man who relished any time he could spend with his family. He was an avid fan of the University of Michigan Sports.

A memorial service to celebrate his life was held at Arthur-Day Funeral Home in Michigan Center on Saturday, September 11, 2021, with Pastor Ross Graham officiating. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Cascades Humane Society. Ralph’s family circle asked that any and all attendees wear their favorite U of M clothing or Rock Concert T-Shirts.

Ralph’s family would like to thank the staff of Henry Ford Allegiance Emergency Room for all of their hard work, care and kindness. (www.arthur-day.com)