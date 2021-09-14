Rebecca Aileen Trumbull, 58, passed away peacefully, Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice Home, Jackson. Becky’s family and friends will gather together, Friday, September 17, 2021, at 11 a.m. for a graveside service at Cement City Baptist Memorial Garden, Cement City. Pastor Ned Bernstein and Pastor Drew Woods will co-officiate.

She was born on November 9, 1962, in Jackson, Mich., to Paul and Therza (Rhodes) Trumbull. She will be remembered as being a true kid at heart. Becky was a 1981 Columbia Central High School Alumni. She loved to travel and read the Daily Bread. Becky also loved nature, being outdoors and swimming. Becky was a member of the Cement City Baptist Church but maintained a strong connection with Pastor Ned Bernstein and his wife Bonnie. She loved her family with all her heart and enjoyed crafts, bingo and animals. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Becky is survived by her siblings, Yvonne (Charles Currin) Trumbull, of Brooklyn, Mich., and Barbara (Bryan) Janke of Neosho, Mo.; nieces Teia (David) McElroy, and Sharon (David) Brewster; great-nieces and nephews, Savannah, River, Timber, Abbigaile and Danielle; and special friends, Ned (Bonnie) Bernstein and Onalee Waite. She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Jackie Trumbull and a nephew, Claude Sorgenfrie.

Memorial contributions can be made to the family for future designation.

