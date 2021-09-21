Marilyn Lee Osterhout, 87, of Blackman Township, formerly of the Brooklyn/Napoleon area, passed away peacefully at her home Wednesday, September 15, 2021, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born in Brooklyn, Mich., on Wednesday, March 28, 1934, to the late Austin G. and Ruth E. (maiden-Comadoll) Ladd.

She graduated from Brooklyn High School and was valedictorian of her class. In 1954 she married Floyd Richard Osterhout. Floyd preceded her in death in June of 2012. She is survived by her four children, Bruce (Bette) Osterhout, Alayne (Mark) Valdez, Barry (Robin) Osterhout and Cheryl (Ken) Brown; fourteen grandchildren and twenty-four great-grandchildren.

She retired from ADCO products in Michigan Center where she worked many years as a statistician. She loved to travel, especially to the Northlands of Maine where she had told Floyd many times her soul needed to go there. He would answer he didn’t know what that meant but when are we leaving? She traveled to the Netherlands to see relatives and pursued an interest in the family genealogy. She also enjoyed knitting and made sequined calendars for her family and friends.

Mrs. Osterhout has been cremated. Graveside interment services will be held at the Norvell Township Cemetery on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 4 p.m. Contributions in her memory are directed to the family to assist with Marilyn’s final expenses. Arrangements are under the care of Arthur-Day Funeral Home, Michigan Center. (www.arthur-day.com)