Elizabeth J. Carpenter, 93, of Ackerson Lake, a lifelong resident of Napoleon Township, passed away at Vista Grande Villa – Trellis Gardens on Thursday, February 22, 2018. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack in 1984; sons, Tom and Ken; and siblings, Chuck and Bob Herzberg and Barb Blair. Elizabeth is survived by her son, Tim (Sue) Carpenter; daughter-in-law, Marilyn Carpenter, all of Jackson; four grandchildren, Mark (Kim), Craig, Wendy and Eric (Michelle); seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She worked as a secretary for Napoleon Community Schools, starting in 1960 at Ezra Eby Elementary and retiring in 1987 from the central administration office. She enjoyed lake life and in retirement traveled the world with former co-worker and dear friend, Cindy Bell.

As was her request, cremation has taken place and no services will be held. For those who wish, contributions in Elizabeth’s memory may be given to the Cascades Humane Society, 1515 Carmen Drive, Jackson, MI 49202 or Great Lakes Caring Hospice, 900 Cooper Street, Jackson, MI 49202. Arrangements are under the care of Arthur-Day Funeral Home, Michigan Center.