Her legacy . . . Margaret L. Morlan, 83, passed away, September 7, 2018, at Lynwood Manor in Adrian, Mich. Margaret was born in Brooklyn, Mich., on June 27, 1935, to Delbert and Ruth (Mohr) Morlan. Margaret retired from Ford Motor Company after many years of service. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her family . . . Margaret is survived by her nieces, Becky (Ron) Bibbins of Napoleon; Ranell (Mike) Croy of Lansing; Sherry (Garry) Jones of Jackson; Cindy Morlan of California; Julie (Kevin) Burch of Adrian and nephew, Jody (Cinnamon) Soule of Jackson; as well as many great nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Paul.

Her farewell . . . Margaret’s family and friends will gather on Friday, September 14, 2018, from noon until the time of her community farewell at 1 p.m. at Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Braun Chapel. Pastor Jeff Sheeks will serve as celebrant. A graveside committal service will be held following the service at Highland Cemetery in Brooklyn. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Please leave a message of comfort to the Morlan family by calling 1-877-231-7900 or sign the guestbook at borekjennings.com.