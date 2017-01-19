Her legacy . . . Phyllis Irene Duckham, age 82, passed away at RidgeCrest Health Campus Jan. 19, 2017, under the loving care of her family and Southerncare Hospice. She was born March 27, 1934, in Jackson, Mich., the daughter of Harry and Emma (Hashley) Coak. Phyllis married Philip Duckham Jr. July 31, 1951, in Buchanon, Ga., and he preceded her in death in 2003. Phyllis was the co-owner/operator of Modern Disposal and Dependable Garbage Service in Napoleon and a lifelong member of Leoni Baptist Church. She was a lifelong learner and thoroughly enjoyed gardening, reading and traveling. Her zest for life and love of her family will be forever remembered by all who knew her.

Her family . . . Phyllis is survived by her children, Philip III (Vickie) Duckham, Michael (Robin) Duckham, Felicia Frizzell, Teresa (Mark) Nidek, Thomas (Angela) Duckham, Molly (Scott) Paradise; 20 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; siblings, Barbara Fischmeister and Susan Taschetta; brother-in-law, Joe Duckham. In addition to her husband, Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents and her favorite pet, Freddy.

Her farewell . . . Phyllis’ family will greet friends Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, beginning at 2 p.m. until the time of service at 4 p.m. at the Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Braun Chapel, Brooklyn, with Pastor Thomas Duckham officiating. Private interment Oak Grove Cemetery, Napoleon.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be shared with RidgeCrest Health Campus. Please sign Phyllis’ guestbook at www.borekjennings.com or leave a message of comfort for the Duckham family by calling 877-231-7900.