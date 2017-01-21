Nancy Diane Youmans

Nancy Diane (King) Youmans, age 73, of Jackson, passed away Jan. 21, 2017, at the Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice Home. She is survived by three sons, Jeff King, Tim King and Dan (Shelly) King; stepson, Jim Youmans; grandchildren, Brittani (Dusty) Brown, Jacob King, Dalanie and Jamie Youmans; great-grandchildren, Ethan and Bryson Brown. She was preceded in death by her husband, E. James Youmans; stepdaughter, Brenda; and her parents, Harrison Dubois and Wanda (maiden McCourtie) McKlveen-Dubois.

Nancy retired after 27 years of service at Brooklyn Products. Services will be held at Arthur-Day Funeral Home, 820 Fifth Street, Michigan Center, Mich., Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, at noon, with the Rev. Richard Brooks officiating. Interment at Highland Cemetery, Columbia Township. Visitation will be held Thursday evening 5 to 7 p.m.

Contributions in her memory are directed to the University of Michigan Comprehensive Cancer Center, 1500 E Medical Center Drive, CCGC6-303, Ann Arbor, MI 48109-0946 or the Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice Home, 2150 Kingsbrooke Drive, Jackson, MI 49202.