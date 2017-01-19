Dorothy A. Rainey

Dorothy A. Rainey, passed away Jan. 8, 2017, at Chelsea Hospital following a stroke at the age of 94. Surviving are her three sons, Ed (Sherry) Rainey, James (Sue) Rainey and Dennis (Katy) Rainey.

A funeral service to honor her life will be held at the Hampton Funeral Home in Hanover Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, at 2 p.m. with Pastor Ned Bernstein officiating. Interment will follow at the Horton Cemetery. The family will receive friends for visitation Thursday, from noon until the time of the service. Friends who wish may make memorial contributions to the American Diabetes Association.