Phillip Parisian, age 84, passed away peacefully Nov. 24, 2016, with his family by his side. Phillip was born in Mason, Mich. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force from 1952-1956 where he received a National Defense Service medal and a Good Conduct medal. He enjoyed hunting, golf and fishing. He received his pilot’s license and loved to fly. He enjoyed spending time with friends. He was a devout husband, father and grandfather and liked nothing better than spending time with his family.

After owning and operating Parisian and Sons Construction in Lansing, Phillip worked in the federal prison system teaching inmates masonry trades. He then went to Eastern Michigan University as facilities maintenance director before going to Lansing working as manager of building construction for the Michigan State Police. Phillip owned a home on Lake Columbia for a number of years.

His parents and two brothers, Terry and Norman, preceded him in death. Survived by his wife of 60 years, Nancy; daughters, Cynthia Houston, Wendy (Michael) Guy, grandchildren, Courtney Guy, Michael Guy, Eric (Amanda) Houston and Alec (Koukab) Houston; best friend and lifelong hunting cousin, Ben Parisian.

Phillip was an athlete in high school where he lettered in football, basketball and baseball. He refereed high school football and coached Babe. Ruth baseball to stay connected with his love of sports and working with high school athletes. He traveled extensively with his wife and friends both in the United States and Europe.

Phillip was loved by many and will be greatly missed. Memorial services to be arranged at a later date.

