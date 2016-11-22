Clarice Eileen Nesbitt of Lake LeAnn, Mich., passed away Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016, at the age of 101, at the Arbor Manor Care Center. She was born July 24, 1915, in Dearborn, Mich., the daughter of Claude and Lulu (Holtzer) Green.

She is survived by her loving daughter, Dolores “Dee” (Dean) Callahan; grandchildren, Brian (Jenee) Callahan and Gary (Janice) Callahan; many other grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Dan (Doris) Green of Liberty, Mich.; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Garnett Nesbitt; and one son, Alton Nesbitt.

At her request cremation has taken place and a memorial service to honor the life of Clarice Eileen Nesbitt will be held at a later date. Friends who wish may make memorial contributions to Heart ‘O the Lakes United Brethren Church in Brooklyn, Mich., Somerset Center United Methodist Church, or to a charity of your choice. Please visit www.hamptonfuneralhomes.com to sign the guest book and/or send condolences to the family.

Hampton Funeral Homes, 3380 W. Carleton Road, Hillsdale, MI 49242, 517-437-0605.

