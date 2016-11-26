Alice Lucille Sadler

Alice Lucille (Birk) Sadler, age 63, formerly of Brooklyn, passed away Nov. 26, 2016, at a hospice facility in Kerrville, Texas. Alice was born Jan. 13, 1953, the daughter of Bernard and Marjorie Birk. Alice was a home appraiser for many years, however, moved to Kerrville, Texas, and started her own magazine; Heart of Texas Today. Alice was a very talented person known for her beautiful landscapes and gardens. Alice was a beautiful person and her personality was unlike anyone. She had great pride for herself and family. Alice’s beautiful heart and warm smile will be so dearly missed.

Alice is survived by her sons, Philip Sadler, Craig Sadler, and Dustin Sadler; sister, Patricia Birk Miller; seven grandchildren; and four great- grandchildren. Alice is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Eugene J. Sadler; and sister, Diane Angela Birk.