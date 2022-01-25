Perry D. Wetherby, of Napoleon, Mich., passed away Tuesday, January 18, 2022, in Jackson, Mich. He was born in Liberty Township July 3, 1929, to parents Lula May (Sutfin) Wetherby and Perry Fred Wetherby. He started school in a one room schoolhouse in East Liberty, and attended Napoleon High School grades 9 to 12, graduating valedictorian of his class in 1948. In his freshman year of high school, he met his future wife Jeanne Heselschwerdt, and after graduating, they both attended Michigan State University for a brief time before returning to the Napoleon area, marrying and starting their family.

They were married for 70 years before Jeanne passed away in 2020. They owned and operated Napoleon Lumber Company for 42 years. Perry held Bill Cook in high regard, working in the lumber yard together for almost 40 years. Perry was an active member of Napoleon and Calvary United Methodist Church. He was a talented artist and wood carver. He was a man of gentle humility, unconditional love, endless patience, generosity, and honor. He had a great sense of humor, and an amazing view of life. He loved his family without reservation.

Perry is survived by his children, Marjorie (Dennis) Smith of Marshall, Janine (Paul) Diven of Texas, and Larry (Julie) Wetherby of Cement City; six granddaughters, five grandsons-in-law, eleven great-grandchildren, and three sisters, Grace Mulnix, Mary McUmber, and Nancy Harris. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lula and Perry Wetherby; his wife, Jeanne Wetherby; brother, Lee Wetherby; sisters, Clara May Miller, and Nora Jean Verspoor.

A celebration of his life was held on Monday, January 24, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Hampton Funeral Home, 4204 Ann Arbor Road, Jackson. The family received family and friends for visitation Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. A private interment will take place in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Napoleon at a later time. Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary United Methodist Church, 925 Backus St., Jackson, MI 49202 or to a charity of your choice. Special thanks to Vista Grande Villa, and all the dedicated care-givers, for your loving care of Perry.