Nancy Franklin, 50, of Mountain View, Ark., passed away on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at her home. Nancy was born on June 28, 1971, in Michigan to the late Gerald J. Schuette (Sr.) and Judith E. Schuette.

Nancy Franklin was an amazing, wonderful, soft-spoken, caring wife, mother, and person. She loved making others happy. She was an avid outdoors person who loved hunting, fishing and hiking. She loved her garden and taking care of her flowers. She worked at Jackson’s Michigan Park and Recreation by mowing the trails.

She met her husband James Franklin on October 1, 2016, and then moved to Indiana where she worked at Random House. She and her husband later moved to Mountain View, Ark., where they found Heaven on Earth. She worked at the Mountain View United States Postal Service as a custodial worker.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Gerald J. (Sr.) and Judith E. Schuette.

Nancy is survived by her husband; son, Robbie Sovlliere IV; sisters, Lauri Isenman and Lisa Miller; and brother, Gerald Schuette, Jr.

Roller Crouch Funeral Home in Mountain View, Ark., is in charge of the arrangements.