Robert Radzikowski, 63, passed away on January 20, 2022. Robert’s family and friends gathered together on Monday, January 24, 2022, from 10 a.m. to noon at Eineder Funeral Homes – Brooklyn Chapel. His funeral service immediately followed at noon at the funeral home. Deacon Chris Vida served as officiant.

Robert was born on August 5, 1958, in Dearborn, Mich., to Frank and Theresa (Chlanda) Radzikowski. He owned Irish Hills Automotive for 25 years. He was a member of the Brooklyn Kiwanis and the Irish Hills Chamber of Commerce. He loved working outside, reading about and watching sports, boating, and vacationing in Florida. His greatest love was his family.

Robert will be missed by his daughter Michelle (Derek) Goetz of Brooklyn, Mich.; a sister, Suzanne Fenech; a sister-in-law, Linda Radzikowski of Florida; and a granddaughter, Charlotte Goetz and another baby girl soon to be born; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Frank.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Brooklyn Kiwanis Club. Please leave a message of comfort for Robert’s family or sign his guestbook at www.EinederFuneralHomes.com.