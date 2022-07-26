Gregg Alan Richardson, 62, of Bradenton, Fla., died at Tidewell Hospice Home after a battle with lung cancer. Gregg was born to Wayland and Joan Richardson in Adrian, Mich., at Bixby Hospital. After Gregg graduated from Bayshore High School in Bradenton in 1977, he went on to study small engines in Tecumseh, Mich. Gregg’s first job was at Heather Hills Golf Course in Bradenton, working for his Uncle Cliff. He continued on with his love of golf course employment, at Sara Bay Country Club in Bradenton, finishing his career at Cheval Country Club in Lutz, Fla., as golf course superintendent. He belonged to the GCSAA throughout his career.

In 1978, Gregg met his wife Julie in Bradenton. Gregg and Julie went on to have three children, Ronald (Elizabeth), Kimberly, and Laura (Derrick); five grandchildren, Kaleb (Brooke), Ahlylah, Holden, Liam and Julisa, as well as one greatgrandchild, Braelyn.

Gregg spent his free time playing golf and even had a hole in one that he was proud of. He was a very social being and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He was very active at Whitfield Presbyterian Church for many years.

Gregg was preceded in death by grandparents, Rial and Pearl Richardson and Ronald and Vernetta Winter; father, Wayland Richardson, and aunts and uncles. He is survived by his mother, Joan St. Onge of Bradenton, and his brother, Rick Richardson of Onsted, Mich.

Services for Gregg will be held at Skyway Memorial Gardens in Palmetto, Fla., on July 30, 2022, at 11 a.m.