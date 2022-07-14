Joyce Elaine Weatherwax, 95, of Cement City, Mich., passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home on Monday, July 11, 2022.

Joyce was born on July 5, 1927, to her parents Ben and Matilda Young in Albion, Mich. She was a graduate of Albion High School and got married to Norman Weatherwax in 1954. She worked at Kellogg in Battle Creek and later on worked at Columbia Central High School as a staff member. Joyce was an active member of her community and was a member of the East Liberty Church.

Joyce was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She enjoyed spending her time with family, going to her parent’s cabin in Baldwin, bowling, gardening, baking, golfing, and her absolute favorite playing euchre with the family.

Joyce lived a happy life and was content with all of the blessings she received. Joyce was predeceased by Donald and Richard Young. Joyce is survived by a loving family: her husband of 68 years Norman Weatherwax; children Jill, Jeff, Jan, Julie, and Jimmy; sister Betty Dunn; grandchildren, Brandon, Delaney, Elaine, Charlie, Kaylyn, Tony, Kimberly, Scott, Bridget, Samantha and Cody; and great-grandchildren, Markese, Maddie, Evie, Connor and Orrin VI.

In lieu of flowers please donate to your charity of choice.