Pauline M. Mertz, 94, of Brooklyn Mich., died May 17, 2019. She was born January 11, 1925.

She is survived by her sister, Elizabeth Johns, Brooklyn; many nieces and nephews; countless grand nieces and nephews and their families.

Services will be held June 15 at the Norvell Community Baptist Church, 204 E. Commercial St., Norvell; a viewing will be at noon and service at 1 p.m. Donations may be made to the church.