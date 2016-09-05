Paul Edward Jones, age 73, of Clayton, passed away Sept. 5, 2016, at the University of Michigan Medical Center. He was born July 27, 1943, in McAllen, Texas, to John Paul and Esther Mae (Stoney) Jones. On May 22, 1970, he married Sharon Ann Willhite in Detroit, Mich., and she survives. Paul was employed with Wacker Silicon for 32 years as a maintenance engineer. Paul was the chief safety officer and gun safety instructor for the Brooklyn Sportsmans Club. He trained and raised thoroughbred horses and was an avid woodworker and enjoyed fishing. He was a dog lover at heart and owned several throughout his life.

In addition to his loving wife of 46 years, Sharon, he is survived by his children, Erik Jones of Adrian, Samantha (Mark) Carpenter of Tecumseh, Jamesallen (Jenny) Jones of Adrian and Meghan (Charles) Hoover of Blissfield; 10 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant daughter.

Memorial services for Paul were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, at the Brooklyn Sportsmans Club in Brooklyn, Mich. Condolences to the family may be sent to www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Brooklyn Sportsmans Club.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Anderson Funeral Home, Adrian

