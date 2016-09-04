Linda Ann (Dewey) Harper

Linda Ann Harper, age 78, of Vineyard Lake, passed away Sunday, Sept. 4, 2016, at Hospice of Lenawee. Linda was born June 28, 1938, in Tecumseh, Mich., to Richard Adam and Wilma Jean (Wilson) Dewey. She attended Tecumseh High School and Jackson Business College. Linda retired from Tecumseh Products Company in July 2000.

Linda was a past member of International Who’s Who of Professional Women in Management. She did volunteer work for the American Cancer Society and Easter Seals, and was active in community affairs. Linda enjoyed her family, swimming, boating, gardening, reading, and crossword puzzles.

Linda is survived by two sons, Gary (Marilyn) Harper of Adrian and Doug Harper of Sand Lake; a brother, John (Kathy) Dewey of Adrian; four grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter. She was preceded in death by her husband Harold (Red), and son Jeff. Private services will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lenawee. Send condolences to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com.

